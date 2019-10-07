Perl is dying quick. Could be extinct by 2023.

Some personal reflections about the evolution and death or programming languages.
By the forces a circumstances, I had to reverse engineer and decommission a few Perl scripts in an old company earlier this year.
That makes one wonder about who else is still using Perl? if any? Can’t remember the last time I’ve heard about it.
What is Perl?
If you want to see the numbers right away, scroll down to the next section.
For the young readers who may have never heard of it. Perl was a popular programming language about 30 years ago.
- COBOL 1959
- BASIC 1964
- C++ 1985
- Perl – 1987
- Python – 1989
- Delphi – 1995
- PHP – 1995
- JavaScript – 1995
- Java – 1996
- C# – 2001
- Ruby on Rails – 2005
Having used many languages over decades, more or less professionally (C, C++, Java, python, Haskell, Ada, PHP). Perl is truly unique in that it is genuinely unique and exotic.
For example, it doesn’t support functions with arguments, well, not like what exists today in mainstream languages. It’s also based on an extensive use of symbols whereas today’s languages are more about letters (keywords, variable names, function names, etc…). I think it’s fair to say that Perl is about magic symbols that do stuff, so much that 93% of random characters are valid Perl programs.
Here are some sample cgi scripts in Perl, Python and PHP for comparison. Straight copy/paste from perl.com and stack overflow. Can you understand what they do?
Plot-Twist: Stack overflow answers never work and this time is no exception. Can you find the bug(s)? (answer at the end)
Source: https://www.perl.com/article/perl-and-cgi/
#!/usr/bin/perl use strict; use warnings; use CGI; my $cgi = CGI->new; my %param = map { $_ => scalar $cgi->param($_) } $cgi->param() ; print $cgi->header( -type => 'text/plain' ); print qq{PARAM:\N}; for my $k ( sort keys %param ) { print join ": ", $k, $param{$k}; print "\n"; } # PARAM: # foo: bar
Source: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/3582398/getting-http-get-arguments-in-python
import cgi import cgitb; cgitb.enable() # Optional; for debugging only print "Content-Type: text/html" print "" arguments = cgi.FieldStorage() for i in arguments.keys(): print arguments[i].value
Source: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2160382/how-do-i-grab-all-parameters-from-a-url-and-print-it-out-in-php
<?php foreach($_GET as $key => $value){ echo $key . " : " . $value . "<br />\r\n"; } ?>
What was the bug?
HTTP headers MUST be separated by
\r\n line ending.
These scripts do a basic
print() generating a
\n only when running on Linux. The output is thus invalid, although there is a chance the CGI server is robust to that specific issue. Note that PHP doesn’t expose raw headers and avoid this class of issues entirely.
Stats
The below charts show programming languages popularity relative to one another. Data from Google trend.
Most Common Languages
Link to Google Trends: Perl, PHP, Python, Java, C++
Interesting finding from this chart, Perl was somewhat popular 2 decades ago, on-par with C++. Certainly popular enough to be considered among the major programming languages at the time.
Perl has been on the decline for a while. It’s reaching zero market share on this chart, what you’re seeing from 2018 onward is a single pixel as google trend is rounding up a near-zero value.
I think it’s fair to say that Perl can be considered a dead language. Definitely not something to use for new projects.
Niche Languages
Let’s compare Perl to other niche languages with low adoption.
Link to Google Trend: Delphi, Haskell, COBOL, Perl, Rust
Well, still more popular than COBOL!
COBOL: A programming language running on mainframes used by financial applications. Specifically designed with support for integer arithmetic, transactions and records. Often considered legacy but really hard to migrate from because of how large, old and critical the typical application is.
Delphi: A programming language and IDE, based on Pascal, like C++ is based on C. Designed to write desktop applications. The IDE had a GUI editor to drag and drop widgets, very efficient and easy to use, maybe the first to provide that. There’s a good story on how it came to be eclipsed by C++, C# and Java over 20 years.
Lifetime Projection
Curious what’s dying faster between COBOL, Delphi and Perl? Let’s find out.
The graph below shows the linear and the polynomial trends for each programming language.
Note that both regression curves happen to overlap for COBOL. A stable and predictable language indeed.
If we are to believe the linear projections, Perl could be extinct by 2023, a few months after Delphi. COBOL would outlive both by far and go on to 2030.
Of course, languages don’t go “extinct”. Maybe think of it as having order(s) of magnitude less developers, up to a stage where there’s really not much left. Typically those making/selling the language/tooling will be among the last to know about it, as well as a few curious googlers.
All unmaintained software “decay”, because of hardware and software evolution, up to a point where it “suddenly” stops working and it’s “unfixable”. For example, the executable doesn’t run on Windows 12 or Ubuntu 24 for whatever reason, looking into it, turns out the compiler doesn’t run anymore either, ouch.
Software lifecycle is coupled to the lifecycle of the platform it’s developed with and runs on, so there is strong risk associated with little used or divested platforms.
When will Perl go away?
Perl and Python have always come pre-installed on Linux. If I remember well, there was actually a Posix specification or something that had it as a requirement.
Times have changed though and they’re both actively being removed from major OS.
Apple has announced officially that all interpreters are deprecated (Perl, Python, Ruby) and will not be available with the OS in the next version of MacOS.
RedHat has announced officially that python is not setup out-of-the-box in RHEL 8 and future versions.
It’s only a matter of time before other distributions follow. The next logical step is for Perl to go away, the only question is when?
Apple announcement: Future versions of macOS won’t include scripting language runtimes by default + discussion on Hacker News
RedHat announcement: Python in RHEL 8
Conclusion
If you’re thinking of learning Perl or starting a new project in Perl, you might want to reconsider.
Nothing personal with Perl. Just doing stats.
Next, need to figure out which one took longer to build, Microsoft Windows or the Great Pyramid.
28 thoughts on “Perl is dying quick. Could be extinct by 2023.”
“One of the first programming languages.” Wow. That kinda dismisses about 30 years of programming language history before Perl, and at least a couple of dozen major languages, including LISP, FORTRAN, Algol, BASIC, PL/1, Pascal, Smalltalk, ML, FORTH, Bourne shell and AWK, just off the top of my head. Most of what exists in today’s common (and even not-so-common) programming languages was invented before Perl.
That said, I know you’re arm-waving the history here, and those details are not really part of the point of your post. But I do have a few comments on the meat of your post.
Perl is a bit punctuation- and magic-variable-heavy, but is far from unique in being so. One example I just happened to be looking at today is VTL-2 (“A Very Tiny Language”) which, admittedly, ran under unusually heavy memory constraints (a 768 byte interpreter able to run not utterly trivial programs in a total of 1 KB of memory). This uses reading from and assignment to special “magic” variables for various functions.
X=?would read a character or number from the terminal and assign it to
X;
?=Xwould print that value.
#was the current execution line;
#=300would goto line 300. Comparisons returned 0 or 1, so
#=(X=25)\*50was, “If X is equal to 25, goto line 50.”
Nor is Perl at all exotic if you look at its antecedents. Much of its syntax and semantics are inspired by Bourne shell, AWK and similar languages, and a number of these ideas were even carried forward into Ruby. Various parts of that style (magic variables, punctuation prefixes/suffixes determining variable type, automatic variable interpolation in strings, etc.) have been slowly but steadily going out of style since the 70s, for good reasons, but those also came into existence for good reasons and were not at all unique to Perl. Perl may look exotic now, but to someone who had been scripting on Unix in the 80s and 90s, Perl was very comfortable because it was full of common idioms that they were already familiar with.
I’m not sure what you mean by Perl “[not supporting] functions with arguments”; functions work the same way that they work in other languages, defined with
sub foo { ... }and taking parameters; as with Bourne shell, the parameters need not be declared in the definition. It’s far from the only language where parentheses need not be used to delimit parameters when calling a function. Further, it’s got fairly good functional and object-oriented programming support.
I’m not a huge fan of Perl (though I was back in the early ’90s), nor do I think its decline is unwarranted (Ruby is probably a better language to use now if you want to program in that style), but I don’t think you give it a fair shake here.
Nor is it its decline, along with COBOL and Delphi, anything to do with age. Consider LISP, which is much older, arguably weirder, and yet is seeing if anything a resurgence of popularity (e.g., Clojure) in the last ten years.
LikeLike
There are many languages indeed. Speaking from a career-wise, professional perspective here. It could be quite difficult to make a career today out of those.
About functions. What I mean is that Perl doesn’t do functions with arguments like current languages do. “func myfunction(arg1, arg2, arg3).”
It’s correct to say that Perl has full support for routines and parameters, it does and even in multiple ways, but it’s not comparable to what is in mainstream languages today.
LikeLike
Of course Perl supports function arguments. I think since 2015. It is in official documentation: https://perldoc.perl.org/5.30.0/perlsub.html#Signatures
I can understand, that you don’t like Perl as a language, but it doesn’t mean you should write misconceptions about it.
Personally I think Perl won’t go anywhere. Nobody wants to rewrite existing scripts that are used by system tools, ie. dpkg utilities in Debian or Linux kernel profiling stuff. As a real scripting language for basic system tasks is still good enough and probably you won’t find better replacement.
And nobody uses CGI module from Perl in 2019. Really.
LikeLike
I see by “functions with arguments” you mean specifically call-site checking against a prototype. By that definition you can just as well argue that Python and Ruby “don’t support functions with arguments” because they also don’t do do call-site checking against prototypes in the way that C and Java do, instead letting you pass a string to a function expecting an integer and waiting until it gets however much further down the call stack before generating an exception.
“Dynamic” languages all rely to some degree or other on runtime checks; how and what you check is something you weigh against other tradeoffs in the language design. If you were saying that you don’t like the syntax of
sub myfunction { my ($arg1, $arg2, $arg3) = @_; ...}as compared to
def myfunction(arg1, arg2, arg3): ...that would be fair enough, but going so far as to say “Perl doesn’t support functions with arguments” is at best highly misleading and at worst flat-out wrong. Particularly when Perl does have prototypes with more call site checking than Python or Ruby do, albeit as part of a language feature for doing things that neither those nor any other language you mention support.
In fact, many languages even deliberately provide support to remove parameter count checks and get Perl’s
@_semantics. Python programmers regularly use
def f(*args): ...; C uses the more awkward varargs.
And again I reiterate (perhaps more clearly this time): Perl was in no way “genuinely unique and exotic” when it was introduced; it brought together and built on a bunch of standard language features from various languages that anybody programming on Unix above the level of C in the 80s and 90s was already very familiar with.
Also, I forgot to mention this in my previous comment, but neither Python nor Perl have ever been required by POSIX (or even mentioned by it, as far as I know), nor did Python always come pre-installed on Linux distributions. Also, it seems unlikely to be a “matter of time” until Python gets removed from the default Ubuntu install since Snappy and other Canonical tools are written in it.
There are plenty of folks making a career out of Clojure, which is one flavour of LISP, these days. According to your metric, Google Trends, it overtook OCaml years ago, and seems to be trending roughly even, which is better than Haskell is doing.
LikeLike
@thehftguy what are you talking about? `$ perl -E ‘use v5.30; use feature qw(signatures); sub foo ($a) { say $a }; foo(1)’`
LikeLike
>It was in fact one of the first programming languages, there weren’t many back then.
I like how you skip Lisp, Smalltalk and C to show that Perl was one of the first. It wasn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not attempting to give an exhaustive list of programming languages any means. There are hundreds.
LikeLike
I think it’s not the lack of an exhaustive list that’s bothering me, Maxim and probably a lot of other people, but that Perl in no way should be described as “One of the first programming languages.” It appears around half-way through the total history of “higher-than-assembler-level” digital computer programming languages to date, and after the large majority of major programming language innovations.
That said, since the article has been updated, there’s no more issue with that. (Though it might be worth considering noting your edits so people understand that the comments here are actually quoting an earlier version of your post.)
LikeLike
“Perl was a popular programming language about 30 years ago.”
Perl first appeared 18dec1987, which is 31 years and 10 months ago. The top of its popularity was between 1994-2000, hundreds upon hundreds of books were written, having Perl on your resumé would almost certainly get you hired.
About 30 years ago, Perl 3 was released. Perl 4, released in 1991, Perl 5 in 1994. Popularity of Perl started to rise with Perl 4 and exploded with Perl 5. So, not “about 30 years ago”, but “about 25 years ago”.
You stated:
“It was in fact one of the first programming languages, there weren’t many back then.”
Curt J. Sampson’s explained splendidly to you how wrong your statement was, and he did not even make a complete listing of programming languages that existed before Perl came to life. Your reaction was curt and not the apology it should have been.
I am doing Perl since 1994. I am not a very good programmer, but I’ve done quite some marketing, and with the name Perl I have gotten a lot of very large clients in my days as a “devop” (well, in the nineties and begin of this century, it was of course not yet called devops). And I know of an immense amount of companies still using Perl. I guess you just meant to hurt Perl-people, as many other peopele did before you. After reading your first two mistakes, I realise I am not going to be hurt or offended or worried, I just shrug. Perl’s demise has been prophecised quite often, even almost 20 years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is that not `functions with arguments` by any definition? https://metacpan.org/pod/perlsub#Signatures
LikeLike
Not sure if you’ve read the CGI article on Perl.com fully, but literally in 2nd paragraph it states:
“Warning you probably don’t want to use CGI for modern web development, see Why Not to Use CGI.”
As someone who has used Perl for about 15 years I have no dispute with the claim that it is dying, and much as I love it, Node and Python have some significant advantages, particularly for new programmers.
I dropped using CGI for any projects over 10 years ago, around the time Mojolicious.org came on the scene. I have used ExpressJS, Django, Flask and other modern web frameworks, and for building modern web projects Mojolicious easily holds its own, despite the smaller teams behind it.
LikeLike
It’s just a simple example to show what the languages look like, including variable, loop and print.
I am aware that CGI is not used to develop applications anymore.
LikeLike
The programming languages time line is a bit wrong. Java was released in 1995 *before* JavaScript was release (also in 1995)
LikeLike
JDK 1.0 was released on January 23, 1996 as per wikipedia and this https://web.archive.org/web/20070310235103/http://www.sun.com/smi/Press/sunflash/1996-01/sunflash.960123.10561.xml
LikeLike
You linked to an article about random paint splatters being valid Perl programs. Did you notice the article is dated April 1, 2019? I’m not sure it was meant to be taken seriously. Or perhaps I’m just missing your joke.
LikeLike
You may have missed the joke. The article is basically generating random short strings and trying to interpret them as a Perl program. Work 93% of the time.
LikeLike
Many complained about that Perl CGI article at the time [https://www.reddit.com/r/perl/comments/9wfgtf/perl_and_cgi/]. There are much more sensible ways to go about it [http://blogs.perl.org/users/grinnz/2018/11/modern-perl-cgi.html], and usually the better option is to avoid CGI altogether regardless of language.
LikeLike
What you call “functions with arguments” has been supported since Perl 5.20. https://perldoc.pl/perlsub#Signatures
LikeLike
Since v5.20, function arguments work like any other language if you want.
sub foo ( $text, $other, $stuff ) { }
You spent a lot of time collecting often disproven, trite, and frankly out of date arguments agains Perl into this article. Why the axe to grind? So much wasted energy bashing other languages.
As for your argument that Perl is dying and should be avoided for new projects, it is especially specious. Many projects use Perl, will continue to use Perl, and as long as the Perl developers continue to release new versions of Perl, it is not dead or dying. Much innovation continues to take place, but since you so concerned with “popularity” trends, you are missing much of what is happening in this space.
For those you might be influenced by this article, I encourage you to do your own investigation. Perl may not be right for you or your project, but please don’t base your decision on this straw man argument.
LikeLike
FYI: Ruby-on-Rails isn’t a programming language. Ruby is, and it came out in 1995.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put Rails instead of Ruby deliberately. Not sure if Ruby is significant enough to stand on its own, guessed not.
LikeLike
Your supposed bug isn’t actually a bug.
$ perl -MCGI=header -e’print header(-type => “text/plain”, -X_foo => “bar”)’ | od -c
0000000 X – f o o : b a r \r \n C o n t
0000020 e n t – T y p e : t e x t / p
0000040 l a i n ; c h a r s e t = I S
0000060 O – 8 8 5 9 – 1 \r \n \r \n
0000074
The header() function does the right thing and inserts the correct line end characters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The core languages has exactly what you’re talking about since 2014 in v5.20 https://www.perl.com/article/72/2014/2/24/Perl-levels-up-with-native-subroutine-signatures/ The “experimental” status was reset due to a change in that spec. But it’s there for anyone who wants to use it.
Good signatures and typing have also been available to anyone who cared post the Modern Perl movement. Since 2009 Function::Parameters https://metacpan.org/pod/Function::Parameters was available using more formal extension mechanisms. Something like Moose (2006) https://metacpan.org/pod/Moose or Moops (2013) https://metacpan.org/pod/Moops are equivalent to typing in Python 3 with signature support.
This article is poorly researched on at least expressing the functionality available and *used* by anyone writing Perl today. I have no idea where you found the CGI example but Perl 5.22 (2015) *removed CGI from core* for the express purpose of stopping anyone reading an article like this, and thinking it’s how anyone should or would implement web code in Perl. Just look at the examples here instead https://mojolicious.org/ notice the -signatures one especially!
Please stop creating this kind of content, it’s a large factor in the “demise” of Perl. People on the outside trying to pick at the carcass for some cheap traffic via Hacker News. Speculating on the demise is fine, but your utterly outsider reasoning of why is definitely not on point at all. This article is describing Perl from 10-15 years ago at least if not 20. Certainly not the kind of Perl a software engineer in a startup is producing today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CGI example is straight copy/pasted from the official Perl guide, November 2018. https://www.perl.com/article/perl-and-cgi/
LikeLike
Yeah, I told them at the time that publishing a CGI.pm article in 2018 was a stupid idea.
And perl.com is run by a small group of Perl enthusiasts; it hasn’t been in any way “official” for a very long time.
LikeLike
“Perl was a popular programming language about 30 years ago.”
Well, I don’t think it became really popular until CGI programs took off in the mid-90s.
“For example, it doesn’t support functions with arguments, well, not like what exists today in mainstream languages”
Take a look at the “Signatures” section in any recent version of “perldoc perlsub” and you’ll see that your knowledge is out of date. https://perldoc.perl.org/perlsub.html
Not that any of this tiny niggles invalidate your main point.
LikeLike
Perl was immensely popular amongst those of us doing Unix sysadmin from the late 80s through about 2000 in applications that had nothing at all to do with the web. It was a big improvement over using combinations of Bourne shell, sed and AWK.
LikeLike
I like Perl and I’m gonna keep using it, probably for quite a while. There are lots of new tools for Perl, like Mojolicious, and lots of old and still good modules. I’m sorry that you don’t like it!
LikeLike